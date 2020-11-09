Letter: Regardless of president, society can increase civility

Regarding “Election officials worried by threats and protesters” (Nov. 6): Regardless the election outcome, I’ll accept the result and hope both sides can work together to bring positive change. My vote was counted, and that is what makes our country great.
Now is a good time for reflection. There are two key items that I hope parents and those in the early stages of their working careers can take to heart from this election:
1) Civility is a core element of a harmonious society. It has eroded in the era of social media and present political climate. It provides respect to others, and encourages acceptance of the message you’re sending. You can support a party’s ideals without endorsing the behavior of its leader. Civility is learned at a young age, passed down from parents and observed in those serving as role models. Being civil promotes civility in others.
2) A core tenet of leadership is to give credit and take blame. Loyalty is borne from a confidence in the leader. The accomplishments of a team will exceed those of an individual. Leaders automatically are recognized when a team performs well, and giving credit inspires continued contributions to the team. Finger-pointing diminishes team member confidence, and the willingness to take risks to achieve great things.
I’m confident our society can increase its harmony, regardless of who is in the White House.
Paul T. Lombard • St. Louis County
