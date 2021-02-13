Letter: Regardless of proof, Hawley, Blunt were ready to acquit

The U. S. Senate voted 56-44 that the impeachment trial was constitutional. Each senator’s vote was based on his or her personal, professional opinion and conscience, not on their interpretation of what they think their constituents wanted.

Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, who is a supposed constitutional expert, voted that the Senate did not have constitutional authority to try Donald Trump. They voted this way even after a concise, professional summary by the House impeachment managers and a shoddy, amateur performance by Trump’s lawyers. I find it disturbing, but not at all surprising, that both Hawley and Blunt put politics over their duty and responsibility to the Constitution and hence their constituents.

Their rejection of truth and objectivity enables other Republicans and Trump supporters to believe the Big Lie that Trump actually won the election. This political partisanship allows Trump to avoid responsibility and accountability. These Republican senators seemed to have made up their minds to acquit no matter what proof the House managers provided and no matter what facts were made clear.

Steve Ackerman • University City