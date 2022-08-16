 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Regardless of reasoning, banning any book is dangerous

Regarding the editorial "If prosecution of librarians is now the law, what other Puritan measures are next?" (Aug. 13): It seems to me to be hypocritical to lambaste conservatives for wanting to prosecute school librarians if they stock books deemed to have sexually explicit content while failing to also object to the liberal notion that the banning of books that contain racial slurs directed at, or harsh treatment of, fictitious characters. For example, Minnesota's ban of Mark Twain's Huckleberry Finn. But why ban either? If people want to ban something, do away with scripted reality TV.

Bill Abernathy • Affton 

