Letter: Regardless of your circumstance, we are all Americans

As Woodie Guthrie sang, “This land is your land, and this land is my land.” I love America, and I have high hopes for our future.
I believe that Americans should stand together, even if we don’t agree on everything.
You might not want to pay any more taxes than you must. I might not mind paying more taxes now that I make more money than I did as a struggling single mother.
You might have a fabulous health insurance plan through work. You might be completely out of work, and trying to make do with no insurance or expensive, yet inadequate health insurance.
You might not be truly concerned by the specter of the pandemic. I might be hunkered down at home, trying to keep myself and my immunocompromised family members safe.
You might go to a different church than I attended before we began social distancing. You might not ever go to church. After all, our country began with people who were escaping the strict religious tenets of old Europe.
But whatever you or I believe, we are all Americans. We can all think about what is best about our country, for all of us together.
So, when you cast your vote in this year’s consequential election, please think about how you can help keep our country safe — for you, for me, for all of us. I believe Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the best person to accomplish that.
Rebecca Wood • St. Louis County
