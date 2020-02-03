Letter: Regardless of your vote totals, wrong is just wrong

One of the arguments that President Donald Trump’s defense team has made was that impeaching him ignores the 63 million people who voted for him in 2016. This is a false argument, and the case of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger illustrates why.
Stenger was elected in August 2018 with about 92,000 votes. He was found to have advanced a “pay-to-play” scheme for county business that benefited his election campaign, and because of this, he faced federal indictment, stepped down from office, was tried, found guilty, and sentenced to prison. Likewise, President Trump created a “pay-to-play” scheme by telling the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, that if you want to have the official support of the U.S. government, you have to “do us a favor.” By doing this, President Trump violated the law and abused the powers of his office. It does not matter whether 92,000 people or 63 million people voted for him. Like Stenger, Trump should be removed from office.
Ron Bose • Sunset Hills