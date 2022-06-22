Letter: Region needs university's urban planning department

Regarding "St. Louis University no longer will offer master’s degree in urban planning" (June 14): St. Louis University recently decided to close their Urban Planning and Development program and that will have a lasting negative impact on good public policy in our region. It was the only masters-level planning degree in Missouri. It boasted a small, but rich program and the professors are nationally renowned. The graduates stay in our region to do good, data-driven, Jesuit education-infused planning in our communities. St. Louis is not a major draw for planners from around the country, so having a local program ensured there was home-grown talent that understands the local context.
Fewer home-grown planners means fewer qualified applicants for important jobs. The communities that will be hurt the most are smaller municipalities on both sides of the river. These cities may leave planning departments unstaffed, understaffed, or filled with underqualified candidates. All people deserve to live in well-planned, safe neighborhoods. Quality planners help protect their communities from the negatives of development.
Planners don’t only work for cities. Planners have the skills to work in non-profits, housing authorities, development firms, educational institutions, geospatial firms, transit agencies, architectural and engineering firms, and more.
I hope that another local university fills the hole left by St. Louis University's decision, because we need good planners in our region.
James Fister • St. Louis