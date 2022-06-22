Letter: Region needs university's urban planning department

Regarding "St. Louis University no longer will offer master’s degree in urban planning" (June 14): St. Louis University recently decided to close their Urban Planning and Development program and that will have a lasting negative impact on good public policy in our region. It was the only masters-level planning degree in Missouri. It boasted a small, but rich program and the professors are nationally renowned. The graduates stay in our region to do good, data-driven, Jesuit education-infused planning in our communities. St. Louis is not a major draw for planners from around the country, so having a local program ensured there was home-grown talent that understands the local context.