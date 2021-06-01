Letter: Regular op-ed writer concisely provides new insights

In terms of what attracts me to an op-ed in my morning paper, the author of the piece is front and center. Some writers attract me immediately, and admittedly, there are a few I typically avoid. If the piece was written by someone unknown to me, I scan to the brief bio script at the end to determine whether I think this is something of value to me — something I want to read.

One recurring writer of these op-eds has become one of my favorites. If I see the byline of Janet Y. Jackson, I dive right in. She has recently addressed issues of race, the history of Sumner High School, and the changing of street names in University City.

Jackson writes well, clearly and concisely. She expresses informed opinions, and unfailingly provides insights new to me. I appreciate her work. She is educating me (and our community) in a most pleasant and enjoyable way. I’m glad that she is part of the Post-Dispatch op-ed lineup.

Leah Rubin • Wildwood