Letter: Reid didn’t deserve memorial honors in Capitol Rotunda
Regarding “Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol” (Jan. 12): I find it disgusting that the late former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, was given the honor of lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda. In my opinion, in the pantheon of dishonest national politicians, Reid would be somewhere near the front of the line.

Let’s recall his malicious lie during the 2012 presidential campaign. Reid falsely claimed that Republican candidate Mitt Romney didn’t pay taxes for 10 years. When asked after the election about the false accusation, Reid justified it by saying “Romney didn’t win did he?”

This typified Reid’s ethics, in my opinion. He is undeserving of the honor given to him, and granting it to him cheapened and degraded this ceremony.

Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood

