Letter: Reign nightclub unfairly targeted by city hall powers

Regarding “‘Major problem’: St. Louis puts downtown’s Reign Restaurant on trial” (Sept. 10): If the Reign nightclub and its owner are being targeted and penalized as the owner alleges, then I think the owners of Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village should be held accountable for the carjackings, robberies, stabbings, murders and hit-and-run accidents that have occurred after Cardinals games.

Maybe Reign could use more qualified, experienced management, but what new small business doesn’t? Reign must be given the opportunity to grow and function as a good neighbor and provider of nighttime entertainment for all who visit downtown.

The St. Louis Excise Commissioner Myles McDonnell only took several hours after a hearing to revoke Reign’s liquor license based on what I believe is circumstantial evidence. It has not been proven that the perpetrators of any of the crimes being committed in any of the videos presented to the Excise Board were visitors or patrons in the Reign nightclub. Talk about unfair business practices.