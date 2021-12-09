Letter: Reining in commercial tax abatements is long overdue

Regarding “Public goods for public dollars: New City Hall team shakes up incentive game in St. Louis” (Dec. 6): I think Mayor Tishaura Jones deserves much praise for her decision to change how the city of St. Louis hands out tax abatements for commercial development. I especially like the appointment of Nahuel Fefer and Neal Richardson as development czars. These two gentlemen are bureaucrats in the best sense of the word. They both have only one dog in the fight, and that is what’s best for St. Louis.