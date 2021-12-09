 Skip to main content
Letter: Reining in commercial tax abatements is long overdue
Letter: Reining in commercial tax abatements is long overdue

City Foundry Butler Brothers Jesuit Hall and The Edwin

Four development projects receiving city incentives: City Foundry (top left), the Butler Brothers building (top right), Jesuit Hall (bottom left) and The Edwin (with a ground-level Target store). (Post-Dispatch file photos)

Regarding “Public goods for public dollars: New City Hall team shakes up incentive game in St. Louis” (Dec. 6): I think Mayor Tishaura Jones deserves much praise for her decision to change how the city of St. Louis hands out tax abatements for commercial development. I especially like the appointment of Nahuel Fefer and Neal Richardson as development czars. These two gentlemen are bureaucrats in the best sense of the word. They both have only one dog in the fight, and that is what’s best for St. Louis.

I also especially like the idea that if a developer flips a property for a huge financial gain after getting tax incentives from the city, the city needs to be compensated.

Steven R. Bettlach • St. Louis

