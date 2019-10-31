Regarding recent gun violence: This is not a gun problem, as most cities have very stringent gun laws. It is a society issue, a cultural issue in the cities that has to be corrected.
We need to bring God back into our government, courthouses, legislatures and in our schools (discipline, including corporal punishment), so young people will be provided some direction. But there is a class of youth, ages 17 to 25, that are beyond saving that way.
I suggest we do not give up on them but rather give them direction by reinstituting the draft. The military would hopefully succeed where all others have failed. It will help develop their moral character, discipline, accountability and job training as well as provide them a sense of direction.
That would split up the gangs on our city streets, take the killers off the street and put their questionable talents to good use.
When I was in the Marines, about 15% of my training platoon had the choice of either going into the corps or to jail. It flat out worked. Of course some had to get their high school diplomas, provided by military instructors, before being assigned a duty station.
Another option is the Job Corps. It would take youths off the street as well but I am not so sure that would have the immediate impact the draft would have. Maybe that could be the second step if they did not develop commercial skills while serving in the military.
Joe Wolf • Des Peres