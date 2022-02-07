 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rejecting Kauerauf adds to Missouri’s embarrassment

Donald Kauerauf, the acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (seated left), looks on during his Senate confirmation hearing, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Jefferson City. Kauerauf faced vocal opposition from COVID-19 vaccination opponents and some Republicans. He resigned on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after it became clear he wouldn’t win Senate confirmation. (Jeanne Kuang/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Regarding “Parson calls failure to confirm Missouri health director ‘disgraceful’ and ‘an embarrassment to the state’” (Feb. 2): Why did the Missouri Senate block the nomination of Donald Kauerauf as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services? He never supported vaccine and mask mandates, as his detractors accused him of doing.

Why do these lawmakers choose to ignore that 17,000 Missourians who have already died of coronavirus were mostly unvaccinated or that our hospitals are overflowing or that when people realize they have to go on ventilators, many beg to be given the shot? Of course by then it is too late.

These Republican senators, in pandering to their base, look like ostriches with their heads in the sand. While our citizens suffer more, Missouri will be the laughing stock of the country.

Jane Mendelson • Richmond Heights

