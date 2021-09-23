 Skip to main content
Letter: Releasing balloons for memorials harms environment
Letter: Releasing balloons for memorials harms environment

Vigil held for 3-year-old Calyia Stringer

Friends, family and clergy release balloons at Malcolm Memorial Park in East St. Louis during a vigil in honor of Calyia Stringer on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. 3-year-old Calyia was struck by a stray bullet that came through her father's apartment at Roosevelt Homes on Sunday night. CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward to help find the killer. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

In the Sept. 11 Post-Dispatch, there was a photo of balloons being released during a vigil for 3-year-old Calyia Stringer, who was recently shot and killed in East St. Louis. I don't agree with the release of balloons as remembrances or celebrations of loved ones.

The balloons that are released eventually come down somewhere and can be terribly harmful to the environment and wildlife. Mylar in some balloons never disintegrates, and the attached strings or ribbons can be consumed by animals, to their detriment. I don't think the newspaper should publish photos of such memorials. 

Catherine Nolan • St. Louis 

