Letter: Releasing balloons for memorials harms environment

In the Sept. 11 Post-Dispatch, there was a photo of balloons being released during a vigil for 3-year-old Calyia Stringer, who was recently shot and killed in East St. Louis. I don't agree with the release of balloons as remembrances or celebrations of loved ones.

The balloons that are released eventually come down somewhere and can be terribly harmful to the environment and wildlife. Mylar in some balloons never disintegrates, and the attached strings or ribbons can be consumed by animals, to their detriment. I don't think the newspaper should publish photos of such memorials.