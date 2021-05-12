Letter: Relevant curriculum never expands students' horizons

Regarding the letter "Students will be motivated by more relevant curriculum" (May 6): The call to revise school curriculum in order to make the material more relevant to students’ lives is nothing new. This kind of rhetoric has floated around campuses for decades. For those pushing this line, the contradiction between the narrow tailoring of literature to the audience and the supposed desire to “expand the horizon” of the students never occurs to them.

Not only does this revisionist mindset depreciate the timeless nature of many classic texts, it also sneaks in a destructive and belittling premise regarding the students. What we are expected to accept is that minority students in particular are only able to engage with literature when it speaks about a few specific topics and perhaps only when the language therein isn’t too fancy.