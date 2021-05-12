 Skip to main content
Letter: Relevant curriculum never expands students' horizons
Regarding the letter "Students will be motivated by more relevant curriculum" (May 6): The call to revise school curriculum in order to make the material more relevant to students’ lives is nothing new. This kind of rhetoric has floated around campuses for decades. For those pushing this line, the contradiction between the narrow tailoring of literature to the audience and the supposed desire to “expand the horizon” of the students never occurs to them.

Not only does this revisionist mindset depreciate the timeless nature of many classic texts, it also sneaks in a destructive and belittling premise regarding the students. What we are expected to accept is that minority students in particular are only able to engage with literature when it speaks about a few specific topics and perhaps only when the language therein isn’t too fancy.

What starts as a well-intentioned call for relevancy ends in a kind of covert bigotry where classic texts, assumed to be either too difficult or too white, are replaced by contemporary novels about crime, police brutality or drugs with dialogue mimicking the language of the streets. Relevant for some people, yes, but exactly what horizon is being expanded here? To hear one’s own experience reflected back at them does nothing to open new avenues for thought.

It is a good habit to make charitable assumptions about the intentions of those you disagree with, but it’s hard to do so with those who would replace Homer with the latest trendy coffee table book.

Caleb Bucshon • O’Fallon, Ill. 

Sports