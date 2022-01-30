 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Relieving huge student loan debt might boost economy

  • 0
Education and financial future
123rf

Some 45 million borrowers collectively owe about $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. Apart from mortgages, student loans have become the largest portion of U.S. household debt. Sadly, lawmakers have compelled Missouri students to borrow more by defunding the state university system over the past 20 years.

This large debt has been a major drag on our country’s economic growth. Borrowers are less able to buy goods. Lowering student loan debt could free up about $200 or more on borrowers’ budgets every month. For those living paycheck to paycheck, that’s a significant amount of money.

Although the Biden administration has taken steps on student debt, our organization urges Missouri U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Cori Bush to sponsor legislation that would make major reductions to student loan burdens.

Restructuring or outright forgiveness of student loan debt is not going to solve all problems, such as the huge increases in college costs. But it’s the right way to go both for individual borrowers and our nation as a whole.

People are also reading…

Susan Turk • St. Louis  

Steve Reed • Sunset Hills

Missouri Progressive Action Group

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News