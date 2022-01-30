Letter: Relieving huge student loan debt might boost economy

Some 45 million borrowers collectively owe about $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. Apart from mortgages, student loans have become the largest portion of U.S. household debt. Sadly, lawmakers have compelled Missouri students to borrow more by defunding the state university system over the past 20 years.

This large debt has been a major drag on our country’s economic growth. Borrowers are less able to buy goods. Lowering student loan debt could free up about $200 or more on borrowers’ budgets every month. For those living paycheck to paycheck, that’s a significant amount of money.

Although the Biden administration has taken steps on student debt, our organization urges Missouri U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Cori Bush to sponsor legislation that would make major reductions to student loan burdens.

Restructuring or outright forgiveness of student loan debt is not going to solve all problems, such as the huge increases in college costs. But it’s the right way to go both for individual borrowers and our nation as a whole.

Susan Turk • St. Louis

Steve Reed • Sunset Hills

Missouri Progressive Action Group