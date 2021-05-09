 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Religion helps Republicans believe in myths and lies
0 comments

Letter: Religion helps Republicans believe in myths and lies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Michael Gerson’s recent column, “’Loyal’ Republicans are lying with open eyes,” he writes that the activist base of the Republican Party and its leaders refuse to accept the outcome of a fair election by lying to themselves. Does that surprise him or anyone else?

It’s no surprise that the Republican base is also the most religious of U.S. voters. If they think it is fine to believe in false ideas as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone — then think again. I believe that religion encourages and enables people to believe in other non-fact-based claims like the election was rigged or stolen. And then the boldest of these same fairy-tale believers storm the Capitol and commit crimes in the name of their wrong-headed beliefs.

Gary Brittan • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports