Letter: Religion helps Republicans believe in myths and lies

In Michael Gerson’s recent column, “’Loyal’ Republicans are lying with open eyes,” he writes that the activist base of the Republican Party and its leaders refuse to accept the outcome of a fair election by lying to themselves. Does that surprise him or anyone else?

It’s no surprise that the Republican base is also the most religious of U.S. voters. If they think it is fine to believe in false ideas as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone — then think again. I believe that religion encourages and enables people to believe in other non-fact-based claims like the election was rigged or stolen. And then the boldest of these same fairy-tale believers storm the Capitol and commit crimes in the name of their wrong-headed beliefs.