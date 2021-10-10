Letter: Religion should boost comfort, not scientific distrust

One of the functions of religion is to provide solace, aid, comfort and guidance to its congregants during times of crises. In regards to the current pandemic, how can one not question religions that disparage, demean, foment distrust and outright claim that the guidelines recommended by the scientific/medical communities are totally baseless and harmful?

Instead, those zealots are drawn to unsubstantiated, false and quack theories that put not only themselves and family members in jeopardy but also the overall society. When it comes to one’s well-being, there is not a religion on Earth that should seek to place its believers in harm’s way.