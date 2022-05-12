 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Religion shouldn’t influence Supreme Court decisions

Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US

Abortion-rights protesters hold a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Regarding “After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display” (May 8): According to the First Amendment, the state is not supposed to be able to create laws based on a religious viewpoint. But face it, that is what’s going on with the abortion issue. It’s not based on a medical understanding.

Anyone who believes women should be allowed to decide when, where and with whom they will have children should not favor denying an abortion in instances of rape and incest. Otherwise, that would be forced birth because it decides when, where and with whom a woman will have children.

Steven Meyer • Florissant

