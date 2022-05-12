Letter: Religion shouldn’t influence Supreme Court decisions

Regarding “ After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display” (May 8): According to the First Amendment, the state is not supposed to be able to create laws based on a religious viewpoint. But face it, that is what’s going on with the abortion issue. It’s not based on a medical understanding.

Anyone who believes women should be allowed to decide when, where and with whom they will have children should not favor denying an abortion in instances of rape and incest. Otherwise, that would be forced birth because it decides when, where and with whom a woman will have children.