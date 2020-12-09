Letter: Religious beliefs should never justify discrimination

Regarding the letter “ Business owners shouldn’t be forced to violate beliefs ” (Dec. 4): For those who oppose gay marriage on religious grounds, I offer a thought experiment. Imagine someone opposes interracial relationships or marriage on religious grounds. Should that person be free to refuse the use of the person’s restaurant for an event or to serve a meal to an interracial couple? The couple shouldn’t be denied a hotel room or the right to buy a wedding cake with Black and white figures on top. But the letter writer’s logic implies that’s OK. Try replacing “gay couple” with “interracial couple” in one’s language, and see how that works.

In my home state of Mississippi, the overwhelming reason given for opposing integration was that it was against God’s law. In the 1960s, we decided as a nation that, while everyone is entitled to their own religious beliefs and who they associate with, when it comes to the public square, we will not allow people to discriminate based on race or ethnicity. It’s time we do the same for the gay and lesbian community. I hope it won’t take 60 years for us to embrace this.