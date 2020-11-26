Letter: Reluctance to accept the election is bad for democracy

Regarding the editorial “Trump puts his ego ahead of national security by refusing transition cooperation” (Nov. 18): Sen. Roy Blunt recently stated about the presidential election that “in fact he [Trump] may not have been defeated at all,” and Sen. Josh Hawley commented that “the media do not get to determine who the president is.” It is clear to more than 1.2 million Missourians and 80 million Americans that Joe Biden is the president-elect and Kamala Harris is the vice president-elect.

Missourians look to our senators for reasoned and trusted leadership, but their unsupported and misleading statements are contributing to the undermining of Missourians’ faith in them and the election process. It is worth noting that the Department of Homeland Security released a statement that said the Nov. 3 election was “the most secure in American history.”

Our senators must acknowledge the results of this open and fair election. They and we can handle the truth.

Mike Claypool • Webster Groves