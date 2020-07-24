Letter: Remake Jamestown Mall into 'Mayberry' for modern times

I roamed Jamestown Mall as it began its decline. It had a modest food court at an exterior entrance, unlike malls that gather dining options at the core of their network of stores, kiosks and theaters. Strands of modest shops were anchored at the ends by multistory national department stores. Wide boulevards accommodated pedestrian traffic and Santa came every December.
As the small shops began to close, I wondered why they weren’t converted to some other use, such as residential. Each shop had the infrastructure necessary for family living, including a large picture window from which to view the "main street" hubbub moving through this enclosure. It would be a community of neighbors who know each other, gated and insulated from outsiders. While the mall could provide residents with the components to live a full life, they could still depart for travel, stadium events, hospital care and the like. Think of the ample parking that surrounds the mall. Plowed under, this vast asphalt plain could be reborn as a park planted with trees, walking paths, playgrounds and picnic pavilions.
As with other communal living constructs, a Jamestown homeowners association could collect a fee from residents to pay contractors for maintenance, administration and security. Imagine no more yard work, snow shoveling, gutter cleaning or outside painting. Before its complete and utter neglect took root, Jamestown Mall could have been the prototype of a real-life Mayberry.
Bob Scheef • Des Peres
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.