Regarding “Democrats’ only goal is to prevent Trump’s reelection” (Nov. 10): Was the letter writer living on a desert island or in a bubble? Because 10 years ago, Sen. Mitch McConnell said his only job in the Senate was to make sure Barack Obama was a one-term president. No plans for the recession, jobs or infrastructure. Just that.
Forward to today: The Democrats have been passing bills on prescription drugs and gun background checks, mostly things that would help us. These bills are gathering dust on McConnell’s desk because he won’t bring them up for a vote. The Democrats are doing their service to our country by obeying their constitutional duty to oversee the executive branch. I pray there are some left-thinking Republicans who will see the real truth.
Sue Bohm • Chesterfield