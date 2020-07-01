Letter: Remember that King Louis IX was declared a saint

Regarding “St. Louis Archdiocese responds to calls to remove statue of city’s namesake” (June 30): It might be good for some of the anti-Christians backing the removal of the statue of Louis IX to remember that the statue is not of mister Louis or even doctor Louis. It is of Saint Louis. This means that he went through the rigorous process of canonization by the Catholic Church attesting to his overall worthiness in the eyes of the Catholic Church.
Jesus said, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.” It seems that there are many in the community who are ready to cast stones (literally), but it is unlikely any of them are without sin.
Alan Hopefl • Kirkwood
