Letter: Remember the families of fallen service members

Regarding “Remembering loved ones at local cemeteries: ‘I get a little emotional.’” (May 24): Every year since 1947, when my father was brought back from France for burial at Jefferson Barracks, I have been made aware of the sacrifice men like him have made for the United States.

I see row upon row of white grave markers, and I think of the families that have suffered the loss of loved ones that paid the ultimate price of their service to this great country. I wonder sometimes if Americans really understand the pain of that sacrifice to the families involved. I know that my mother, my brother, and I are different people than we were before Dec. 9, 1944. My mother never recovered from that tragedy. She was never the same person after that day. I know the pain of all those families. I just wish the people of this nation would take the time to really think of all the families represented by all of those white gravemarkers and the men and women laid to rest there.

George Clifton • Fairview Heights

