Letter: Remember veterans' past sacrifice for today's freedoms
Letter: Remember veterans' past sacrifice for today's freedoms

Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge meet

A window decal adorns a minivan in the parking lot of Elks Lodge 2635 in Affton on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, before a meeting of the St. Louis Gateway Chapter of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge. The group is comprised of men who fought in the battle and their family members. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

On Dec. 16, 1944, World War II's Battle of the Bulge began. My husband fought in the battle, one of the fiercest, bloodiest battles ever fought in the war. He would never talk about his experiences, but he suffered horrible nightmares until the day he died. No one had heard of post-traumatic stress disorder at the end of World War II. The veterans all suffered in silence.

We must never forget how important the Allied victory is to our very way of life today. If Adolf Hitler has been victorious, there would have been no claims of a fraudulent election, because there would have been no election.

Sadly, because of the coronavirus, the Gateway Chapter of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge will not be able to hold it's memorial service this year, but we should still say a prayer for all our veterans. We owe them a great deal.

Dorothy Light • St. Charles

