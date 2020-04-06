Letter: Remember what soldiers sacrifice and quit whining
Letter: Remember what soldiers sacrifice and quit whining

We have had soldiers stationed all over the world who have spent years away from their loved ones. In earlier wars they endured horrifying experiences living in muddy foxholes days on end with nonstop explosions, not knowing if they would live or die from one minute to the next. Those who survived often returned home maimed and disabled and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. 

Today, we are only asked to stay in the comfort of our own homes. There are no explosives or direct contact with a combatant enemy. Some people refuse and gripe, and lack the resolve to make such a small sacrifice, considering the loss of life their selfishness will cost — a life that may very well be our own or that of our loved ones. But this seems too much to ask for too many Americans.

Think about that the next time you see one of our proud military service members or stare over the seemingly endless blazing white headstones in one of our national military cemeteries. Think about that.

Gwen Williams • St. Louis

