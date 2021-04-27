 Skip to main content
Letter: Remove but preserve all the Confederate monuments
Letter: Remove but preserve all the Confederate monuments

Budapest-Communist Monuments

The Terror House in Budapest, Hungary, is dedicated to the horrors of communism.

(AP Photo/Eileen Kovchok, File)

 Associated Press

Regarding "Georgia park honoring confederacy gets first Black chair" (April 22): We could learn from Budapest, Hungary, on how to handle monuments. There is a museum on the outskirts of town that displays the oppression Hungarians were once under, with statues of many of their oppressors. The statues were removed from prominent parts of town — but preserved — to remind the citizens of the times when they were humiliated, tortured and even put to death for their beliefs.

We could do something similar. I don’t think many people want to honor slave-owning Confederate Civil War generals, but the art should remain. Move them out of prominent locations, and preserve the art and the history it represents. Tell of the history, which Budapest does so well, so that we will never repeat it.

Elizabeth Early • St. Louis

