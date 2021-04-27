Letter: Remove but preserve all the Confederate monuments

Regarding "Georgia park honoring confederacy gets first Black chair" (April 22): We could learn from Budapest, Hungary, on how to handle monuments. There is a museum on the outskirts of town that displays the oppression Hungarians were once under, with statues of many of their oppressors. The statues were removed from prominent parts of town — but preserved — to remind the citizens of the times when they were humiliated, tortured and even put to death for their beliefs.