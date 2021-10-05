 Skip to main content
Letter: Remove factory-farmed animals from our dinner tables
Letter: Remove factory-farmed animals from our dinner tables

hogs
Handout

Nearly all farm animals are raised in factory farms, where they are caged, crowded, mutilated, abused, drugged, and denied their natural needs.

Worldwide, waste from factory farms continues to foul rivers and groundwater aquifers, yet a large percentage of all our water is still used for factory farming, in spite of widespread shortages. The United Nations has declared animal farming as a major contributor to global warming.

We need to open discussions about removing animals from our dinner tables. Now, more than ever, people need to get involved and stop this practice.

Eric C. Lindstrom • Bethesda, Maryland

Executive Director, Farm Animal Rights Movement

