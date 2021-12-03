 Skip to main content
Letter: Remove human factor; let computers decide redistricting
Letter: Remove human factor; let computers decide redistricting

Partisan tensions flare on Missouri redistricting panels

Barbara Hoppe, president of the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County, testifies during a public hearing held Nov. 4, 2021, by the Missouri House redistricting commission in Jefferson City, Missouri. The bipartisan commission is working to draw new voting districts based on 2020 census data. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding “Partisan tensions flare on Missouri redistricting panels” (Nov. 21): Just let computers decide redistricting. Use the federal census and start with St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield, and let computers determine the new boundaries.

Roger Bickel • St. Charles

