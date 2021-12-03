Letter: Remove human factor; let computers decide redistricting

-
Letter: Settlement opens relocation door, including Cardinals
-
Letter: The region will fail if St. Louis allows crime to fester
-
Letter: Rittenhouse didn’t illegally cross state line with rifle
-
Letter: Steinberg rink sadly becoming too costly for families
-
Letter: Bans on transgender athletes are financially foolish
Regarding “Partisan tensions flare on Missouri redistricting panels” (Nov. 21): Just let computers decide redistricting. Use the federal census and start with St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield, and let computers determine the new boundaries.
Roger Bickel • St. Charles
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!