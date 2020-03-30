Letter: Remove Trump now and make Pence president
Letter: Remove Trump now and make Pence president

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a meeting with supply chain distributors in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

 

Regarding “Trump claims rising suicides if US stays shut (March 24): I have now lost all faith and hope in the U.S. government to care for its citizens. President Donald Trump warned that if people lose jobs, they could die by suicide. He said lots of people die in car accidents every year, but nobody is telling cars to stay home.

I am heartbroken to confess that I no longer consider our federal government to be any more trustworthy than Iran, China or North Korea. I do not believe Trump is in any way qualified to handle this situation. He needs to step out of the way or be forced out (via the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution). I have not always agreed with Vice President Mike Pence, but his words during this time have convinced me that he can do a much better job. Trump should be enough of a grown-up and admit he needs help and can’t do this job. He should do something to restore even a drop of faith in this county and step aside before his words kill more people.

Scott Nelson • St. Louis

