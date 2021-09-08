Letter: Removing gay life exhibit shows state's backwardness

Regarding "Missouri State Parks moves LGBTQ exhibit to ‘adjacent’ building after Capitol removal" (Sept. 3): The removal of the gay life exhibit at the Missouri State Capital at the behest of right wing complainant is reprehensible, and another example of our state's worst nature. We have a statue of hate-monger Rush Limbaugh in the capitol building. Gov. Mike Parson refuses to issue a statewide mask mandate, and Sen. Josh Hawley encouraged the insurrectionists on Jan. 6. Living in Missouri is an embarrassment. We are backward and lagging behind. We need to adopt a more accepting attitude, believe in science and move into the 21st century.