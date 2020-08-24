Letter: Removing incumbents would oust the good with the bad

Regarding the letter “Vote out incumbents over needless pandemic panic” (Aug. 17): President Donald Trump has not demanded the economy be shut down and schools be closed. If he had done so early on, many lives could have been saved and the economic conditions the letter writer decries would have been lessened and shortened.
The writer also says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell fight each other with no concern for the public. Not true. Pelosi and the Democrats do care. That’s why they have to fight with the Republicans. Kicking all of them out of office, as the writer recommends, removes the good with the bad. It only relieves the voter of having to inform themselves and think.
Lastly, the letter says we are “at risk of sinking further into the haves and have-nots. Welcome to socialism.” That always happens under Republicans. Socialism attempts to decrease those disparities, which is why it sometimes appeals to those have-nots. As so often happens, extremism creates its own opposition.
Jim Branson • Florissant
