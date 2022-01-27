Letter: Removing limits on patient visitations invites chaos

Regarding “ Republicans float proposals to stop nursing homes and hospitals from restricting visitors” (Jan. 20): I was very upset last week when I read that there are currently four pieces of legislation in Jefferson City proposing that local hospitals and nursing homes could not limit the number of visitors a patient could see.

A sponsor of one of the proposals, Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, said, “Isolation kills. Human beings were created by God to interact with each other.” My response is that at least the person would still be alive. A resident in the nursing home, most of the time, is not in the best of health to begin with, and this lawmaker wants to allow visitors with no restrictions? Just imagine what the situation would be like if these facilities have an open-door policy.