Letter: Removing officers from schools will only widen divide

Regarding "ACLU urges Missouri schools to drop resource officers" (June 21): The American Civil Liberties Union is petitioning various school districts to remove police officers from school grounds. I want to be sure that I understand what the ACLU is asking for. One of the major planks in the platform for reform of the police is to bring them closer to the community. This so they get a better understanding of the community and why there is so much mistrust between them.
I have always been an advocate of striving for community support, as the difficult job of the police cannot be accomplished without the support of the residents. When I was an active chief of police, I instituted this program within the schools of the jurisdiction I served.
I made a presentation to one of the school boards and was asked the question: Why do we need armed police officers in our schools? Good question, easy to answer. My response was: Because you don’t need one. When you do require one, it will be too late if there's not an officer on site. This occurred when there were a number of school shooting incidents, and we were looking to do everything to keep students and faculty safe.
Additionally, I wanted to strengthen the tie between the youths of our community and the police. That was relatively easy. Selecting the right officers, having those officers receive appropriate training and placing the officers in close proximity of the students every day are major steps in building that bond.
We found it didn’t take long before the students got to know the officer as a human being. They opened up to him, and the bonds were made. I have watched that program grow to where most schools have a resource officer on campus, and that has been a very positive program to tie police and the community together.
So I just want to be sure I know what it is that the ACLU is after, because removing these vital links between the police and the community would only further divide rather than unite.
Ronald Neubauer • St. Peters
Former St. Peters police chief
