Letter: Renewing the Child Tax Credit would lift up all of society

Regarding “Missouri senators eye teacher pay as they get their turn to write state budget” (April 7): I fully agree that teacher salaries should be boosted. Many teachers have to have multiple jobs to make ends meet. However, as a teacher myself, I believe our government should be helping all hard-working Americans be able to afford basic needs, without working multiple jobs.

One way to do that is through the Child Tax Credit. We passed one in 2021, and millions of kids were lifted out of poverty as a result. However, our government has failed to pass one for 2022, and those kids are sinking back into poverty. As inflation rates rise, this hurts even more.

Our government should not sit back and neglect those struggling right now. Lifting millions of children and workers out of poverty creates immeasurable benefits for our society as a whole — and it’s also the right thing to do. I hope that Congress will address this growing problem very soon.

Sarah Miller • University City