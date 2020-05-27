Letter: Reopening churches could seal Trump’s reelection
0 comments

Letter: Reopening churches could seal Trump’s reelection

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely blames Obama for pricey drugs

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Trump calls on places of worship to reopen this weekend” (May 22): I believe President Donald Trump secured reelection when he declared “houses of worship” essential and reopened.

If you think this is only a Bible-thumper’s remark, consider this: Why were church services prohibited when abortion clinics, convenience stores, liquor stores and marijuana stores were allowed to operate? As Trump noted, and fair-minded people would agree, this distinction just wasn’t right.

With our without the coronavirus, this is still America and not a Gestapo police state. All Americans should once again be free to individually assess and act upon the risks they and their families are willing to take, without respect to the capricious whims of power-crazed governors.

It is time for every state legislature to take whatever steps may be necessary to immediately limit the authority of rogue governors by overturning these relentless, unending stay-at-home orders.

Chris Tabing • Coulterville, Ill.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports