Letter: Reopening churches could seal Trump’s reelection

Regarding “Trump calls on places of worship to reopen this weekend” (May 22): I believe President Donald Trump secured reelection when he declared “houses of worship” essential and reopened.
If you think this is only a Bible-thumper’s remark, consider this: Why were church services prohibited when abortion clinics, convenience stores, liquor stores and marijuana stores were allowed to operate? As Trump noted, and fair-minded people would agree, this distinction just wasn’t right.
With our without the coronavirus, this is still America and not a Gestapo police state. All Americans should once again be free to individually assess and act upon the risks they and their families are willing to take, without respect to the capricious whims of power-crazed governors.
It is time for every state legislature to take whatever steps may be necessary to immediately limit the authority of rogue governors by overturning these relentless, unending stay-at-home orders.
Chris Tabing • Coulterville, Ill.
