Letter: Reopening Franklin County is so sensible — not

Regarding “Franklin County will allow some businesses to reopen Friday” (April 23): I applaud Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker’s courageous decision to open up his county in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. I fully expect that he and his family members will set a good example by going out in public and showing his willingness to sacrifice their safety, so that shoppers (some undoubtedly infected with the virus) throughout the region might be attracted to Franklin County.
So brave. So sensible.
Art Silverblatt • Clayton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.