Letter: Reopening Franklin County is so sensible — not
0 comments

Letter: Reopening Franklin County is so sensible — not

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Regarding “Franklin County will allow some businesses to reopen Friday” (April 23): I applaud Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker’s courageous decision to open up his county in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. I fully expect that he and his family members will set a good example by going out in public and showing his willingness to sacrifice their safety, so that shoppers (some undoubtedly infected with the virus) throughout the region might be attracted to Franklin County.

So brave. So sensible.

Art Silverblatt • Clayton

Tim Brinker

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker on Tuesday announced the county plans to allow some businesses to reopen as soon as Friday.

 Screenshot via YouTube
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports