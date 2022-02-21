Letter: Reopening New Life center harms downtown neighbors

Regarding “Larry Rice’s New Life looks to rebuild homeless refuge on the edge of downtown St. Louis” (Feb. 15): The city of St. Louis should drop its support for the New Life Evangelistic Center in the Downtown West neighborhood. In my opinion, there are important issues the city failed to address:

• New Life’s out-of-state clientele would be endangered by the heavy traffic in front of the 1411 Locust Street entrance. Those unfamiliar with the city’s suspension of traffic enforcement would be placed at undue risk. I believe the practice of enrolling out-of-area homeless to capture their Social Security payments and other support could exacerbate this problem.

• Children at the nearby St. Louis Public Library main branch on Olive Street and the Confluence Preparatory Academy across Locust from New Life, would be exposed to profuse littering, open-air loitering that could include addicts, and obstruction of pedestrian rights-of-way.

• Unlike the numerous responsibly run shelters and affordable housing units in the neighborhood, I believe New Life places an undue burden on families and local businesses. New Life’s practice of tolerating clientele who engage in emptying out garbage receptacles into rights-of-way and other bad behavior should not be facilitated by the city.

Instead, I believe the city should adopt Mayor Tishaura Jones’ proposal to responsibly serve the homeless in unutilized public school properties equitably distributed throughout the city.

Pete Wagner • St. Louis