Letter: Reopenings will further tax health care workers

Those promoting an accelerated reopening of businesses before widespread, high-accuracy testing and contact tracing are in place, need to also answer the question of how long medical staff and facilities are expected to stay at full response levels. In many areas, the health care system has been at full throttle for six weeks. This level of effort is heroic but unsustainable.
Epidemiologists and immunologists have clearly stated the pandemic is a long-term challenge and will not pass as quickly as it came. There is no question that reactivating businesses and social organizations will result in additional infections, yet the assumption seems to be full emergency and intensive care services will be available indefinitely.
We need an answer to what happens when the front-line responders finally run out of gas. And what of the essential but non-medical service workers who will be expected to take on even more risk, as well? So far, the plan seems to be to see what happens. Yes, we will, won’t we?
Ward Silver • St. Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.