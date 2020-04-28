Letter: Reopenings will further tax health care workers
0 comments

Letter: Reopenings will further tax health care workers

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
AP Exclusive: 'It’s been a nightmare' for Yonkers ER doc

Nurses and doctors clear the area before defibrillating a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest, Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. The emergency room team successfully revived the patient. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

Those promoting an accelerated reopening of businesses before widespread, high-accuracy testing and contact tracing are in place, need to also answer the question of how long medical staff and facilities are expected to stay at full response levels. In many areas, the health care system has been at full throttle for six weeks. This level of effort is heroic but unsustainable.

Epidemiologists and immunologists have clearly stated the pandemic is a long-term challenge and will not pass as quickly as it came. There is no question that reactivating businesses and social organizations will result in additional infections, yet the assumption seems to be full emergency and intensive care services will be available indefinitely.

We need an answer to what happens when the front-line responders finally run out of gas. And what of the essential but non-medical service workers who will be expected to take on even more risk, as well? So far, the plan seems to be to see what happens. Yes, we will, won’t we?

Ward Silver • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports