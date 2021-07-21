Letter: Reorganize and reimagine policing without defunding

Regarding " Ex-St. Louis police officer gets probation for lying to FBI, grand jury in colleague's beating " (July 15): United States District Judge E. Richard Webber addressing undercover Detective Luther Hall, said, “The things I have read in these police reports — the statements that officers made at the scene, graphic, racist, hateful statements — and I just hope there’s someone in the police department [who] has enough good judgment to reach out to you and use your experience as a way of making substantial reforms.” I’m sorry to tell Webber that, in my opinion, there are no such police officers in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Or they exist in entirely insignificant numbers.

If they existed, this reform would already be underway or would have taken place decades ago. The answer is not to defund the police. The police in St. Louis and elsewhere need to be entirely reorganized and reimagined. Unfaithful and incompetent officers must be identified and removed as soon as possible. The police need more funding and more tools for the diverse services we ask of them. Hall was betrayed by his fellow officers and by the community at large. Policing is broken at every level. Sadly, if the same incident happens 10 years from now, I would expect the same betrayal. There is nothing in current policing or in public policy to suggest otherwise.