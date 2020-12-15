Letter: Rep. Bost uses bogus logic to undermine democracy

Regarding the editorial "Bost and Wagner drink the QAnon Kool-Aid in challenge to presidential vote" (Dec. 13): Illinois Rep. Mike Bost brought disgrace to himself, the House of Representatives, the people of southern Illinois, all of Illinois and America itself when he signed on to support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit to nullify the ballots cast by citizens of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin and keep President Donald Trump in office. Bost says his intentions were pure — he wanted to make sure every “legal” vote was counted. I'm sorry, but I’m not buying that argument.

By the time Bost signed on to place dynamite against one of the very pillars of American democracy, similar lawsuits had been dismissed by more than 40 courts. Even U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who has proven his fealty to the president time and again, articulated plainly there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.