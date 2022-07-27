Letter: Rep. Bush and others are really Democratic Socialists

Regarding “Three members of ‘the squad’ stump in St. Louis for US Rep. Cori Bush” (July 22): It is no coincidence that Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are the ones promoting my Rep. Cori Bush for another 1st District term. All three progressives claim membership in the Democratic Socialists of America. They seem to focus on the negatives of our country rather than our ideals and our potential.