 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Rep. Bush and others are really Democratic Socialists

  • 0
Bush gets visit from Congressional squad members

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, left, of Michigan, takes a selfie with fellow congresswoman Cori Bush and a group of supporters on Friday, July 22, 2022, outside Medina Mediterranean Grill in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood before a campaign event there. The two are members of the group of progressive legislators in the House of Representatives known as "the squad."

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Three members of ‘the squad’ stump in St. Louis for US Rep. Cori Bush” (July 22): It is no coincidence that Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are the ones promoting my Rep. Cori Bush for another 1st District term. All three progressives claim membership in the Democratic Socialists of America. They seem to focus on the negatives of our country rather than our ideals and our potential.

First District voters who love our country should Google “Democratic Socialists of America Political Platform” and learn what Bush really stands for.

David A. Rubin • University City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News