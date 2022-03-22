Letter: Rep. Bush consistently serves herself, not constituents

Regarding the editorial "As Ukrainians die, Cori Bush worries about the suffering of Russia's people" (March 13): Who could possibly be surprised by Rep. Cori Bush's vote against Russian oil sanctions? In my opinion, she frequently speaks about "justice" but it is always at the cost of people suffering.

During the Gaza conflict last year, she refused to acknowledge children huddled in bomb shelters in the south of Israel. She dismissed proof that Hamas was using Palestinian children as human shields against defensive measures taken by Israel. Most recently, when it came to a vote for restocking a missile defense system that blocked incoming rockets from Hezbollah and Hamas, saving thousands of lives, she voted against the funding. Her justification for voting against Russian oil sanctions is similarly convoluted and misguided.

Western democracies that have tasted the fruit of liberty and freedom see themselves in Ukraine's struggle. They see Ukraine is a nation that will not turn back the hands of time. Ukrainians are the "Americans" of this time. When Bush places the suffering of innocents and forgoes the principles of freedom and liberty, the core of our nation's ideals, she fails us.

I believe Bush merely memes her way through real politics with no depth of understanding. She caters not to her constituents and the people she pledged to serve, but to her own self-importance. To me, her record is an embarrassment to her congressional district. She doesn't seem, after more than halfway through her term, to understand our values.

Nathan S. Cohen • Clayton