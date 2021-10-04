Letter: Rep. Bush courageous for sharing abortion story

Regarding the editorial “Rep. Bush, other congresswomen humanize the abortion debate with their stories” (Oct. 1): I believe Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is one courageous woman for telling her abortion story. To have an abortion is not an easy decision and certainly not one taken lightly. No one is pro-abortion, as some like to think. Pro-life is a stance any sane person takes. (No one, other than a psychopath, is anti-life.)

It is not easy for anyone to talk openly about making that difficult decision, especially when Bush is likely to be painted with a broad brush as anti-life. She is not. She made that decision for life — for her life, for the life of her family, for the lives around her.

When will we stop making judgments about other people’s choices? As the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg said so wisely, “The ability of women to participate equally in the economic and social life of the nation has been facilitated by their ability to control their reproductive lives.” In my opinion, Bush is a hero for standing up for justice.

Martha Alderson • Kirkwood