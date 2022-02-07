Letter: Rep. Bush elevates own safety above that of constituents

Regarding “‘Grieve with us’: St. Louis County officer dies after crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors” (Dec. 2): St. Louis County police officer Antonio Valentine was killed assisting officers chasing a stolen car. St. Louis city firefighter Ben Polson was killed fighting a vacant house fire. Two St. Louis police officers and five others were struck by a vehicle that went “barreling” into them on U.S. Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near St. Louis’ central corridor. One St. Louis police officer was critically injured, and a second hurt after a shooting in Ferguson

What do these recent events have in common? All of them happened in Rep. Cori Bush’s congressional district. In my opinion, she has not expressed enough sympathy for these first responders. Why? Is she afraid of backlash from the left because of her defund-the-police stance?

Rep. Bush needs to put politics aside and do the right thing. But then again, when she was called out for spending over $70,000 on her private protection she said, “So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend ten more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work, so suck it up. And defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets.”

Look at all the people shot and killed in her district. I believe she is saying that her life is more important than all her constituents. I hope they remember this in November.

Steve Wolf • St. Peters