Letter: Rep. Bush has principles; Wagner has party loyalty
Regarding the editorial “Voters must hold Wagner, Bush accountable for opposing infrastructure bill” (Nov. 16): I understand the angst some feel toward Rep. Cori Bush for her recent “no” vote on the infrastructure bill. I also understand that her action aligns with her clearly stated goals from when she first appeared on the public stage. Because Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona cannot be trusted to support the Build Back Better legislation that she champions, it would be hypocritical for her to support the only part of President Joe Biden’s plan they and their financial backers want. I can respect that.

Rep. Ann Wagner, on the other hand, remains an enigma. This fifth-term Republican has only distinguished herself by being a reliable party line vote. She avoids meeting with constituents. In my opinion, her campaign ads are only notable for attacking her opponent or for advancing carefully crafted positive stories about her family, patriotism, etc.

Unless her party articulates policies that are intended to solve problems rather than divide or call others names, what am I missing that allows her to repeatedly be reelected? I believe she excuses all behaviors no matter how vile, repulsive, or dare I say illegal, if they are done by fellow GOP members.

When we vote, it’s time we select candidates based on their policies and not just on a party line.

David Sager • Hazelwood

