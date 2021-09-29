 Skip to main content
Letter: Rep. Bush made right call on Israel Iron Dome vote
Letter: Rep. Bush made right call on Israel Iron Dome vote

Palestinian supporters demonstrate in St. Louis

A group of about 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators march Eastbound on Market Street on Friday, May 21, 2021, to denounce what they say are aggressions in occupied lands. Signs displayed during the march decried aid to Israel as well as showed Jewish support for the people of Palestine. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’ after voting against Iron Dome funding" (Sept. 23): I support Bush's vote in opposition to a billion-dollar military appropriation for Israel that, once again, failed to confront the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people. Being of Jewish heritage and upbringing, I reject the shriek of antisemitism that was sounded almost immediately. The defense of Judaism does not require blind fealty to the Israeli government.

As a member of Amnesty International, I support the defense of human rights. The nature of governance is not my concern so long as those pulling the strings of power are affording these rights equally to all persons living under their control.

In my opinion, Israel fails badly in its treatment of Palestinians. And it goes beyond a system of institutionalized apartheid. Israel makes no attempt at separate-but-equal whitewashing, imposing instead what is nothing short of Jim Crow.

Some will ask: But isn’t Israel entitled to defend itself? When a government places its knee on the collective necks of millions of people, the victims are not likely to respond well. When George Floyd was murdered last year in Minneapolis, the resultant nationwide protests were not an overreaction to an anomalous incident. But rather, it served to release emotions that have built up as the result of centuries of abuse. In my opinion, Bush deserves thanks for taking this principled stand in defense of human rights.

Robert Linsey • St. Louis 

