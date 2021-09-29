Letter: Rep. Bush made right call on Israel Iron Dome vote

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’ after voting against Iron Dome funding" (Sept. 23): I support Bush's vote in opposition to a billion-dollar military appropriation for Israel that, once again, failed to confront the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people. Being of Jewish heritage and upbringing, I reject the shriek of antisemitism that was sounded almost immediately. The defense of Judaism does not require blind fealty to the Israeli government.

As a member of Amnesty International, I support the defense of human rights. The nature of governance is not my concern so long as those pulling the strings of power are affording these rights equally to all persons living under their control.

In my opinion, Israel fails badly in its treatment of Palestinians. And it goes beyond a system of institutionalized apartheid. Israel makes no attempt at separate-but-equal whitewashing, imposing instead what is nothing short of Jim Crow.