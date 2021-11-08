 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Bush, progressives push race to fire up base
0 comments

Letter: Rep. Bush, progressives push race to fire up base

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stop the Bans rally

Congresswoman Cori Bush, D-MO, shares her personal story of abortion during a Stop the Bans rally held Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Old Courthouse. Abortion rights activists held the event to oppose abortion bans, including Missouri's eight-week abortion ban, which faces a hearing in federal appeals court later this month. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

I believe Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis is again pushing fake racism. In her recent questioning of oil company executives, she pushed racism by claiming these executives who promote fossil fuels are a striking example of white supremacy. And because of his opposition to the Build Back Better legislation, she asserted that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman and anti-immigrant. 

I hope St. Louis media questions her about these comments. It seems the only tools the left has remaining is to push racism and Jan. 6 to keep their base going.

Steve Wolf • St. Peters

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News