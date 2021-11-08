Letter: Rep. Bush, progressives push race to fire up base

I believe Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis is again pushing fake racism. In her recent questioning of oil company executives, she pushed racism by claiming these executives who promote fossil fuels are a striking example of white supremacy. And because of his opposition to the Build Back Better legislation, she asserted that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman and anti-immigrant.
I hope St. Louis media questions her about these comments. It seems the only tools the left has remaining is to push racism and Jan. 6 to keep their base going.
Steve Wolf • St. Peters