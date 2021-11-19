Letter: Rep. Bush rightly voted her conscience on infrastructure

Regarding the letter “ Rep Bush’s vote on infrastructure was embarrassing ” (Nov. 16): While I agree with many of the points made by the writer, I would submit the following for consideration. Bush is new; she has yet to learn what a quagmire of you scratch my back; I’ll scratch yours Washington politics actually is.

She has her ideals, and she has a conscience. I have to commend her for being willing to vote that conscience. I see that as a refreshing change of pace from the positions taken by many of today’s elected and appointed officials. I believe more of them should be willing to exercise their consciences rather than vote the party line regardless of the issues at hand.