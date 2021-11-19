 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Bush rightly voted her conscience on infrastructure
0 comments

Letter: Rep. Bush rightly voted her conscience on infrastructure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cori Bush on election night

Cori Bush, a Democratic candidate for Missouri's first congressional district, poses for a portrait outside of her campaign headquarters on election night in Northwoods on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Bush is challenging Democrat Lacy Clay, the first district's representative since 2001. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.

 Chris Kohley

Regarding the letter “Rep Bush’s vote on infrastructure was embarrassing” (Nov. 16): While I agree with many of the points made by the writer, I would submit the following for consideration. Bush is new; she has yet to learn what a quagmire of you scratch my back; I’ll scratch yours Washington politics actually is.

She has her ideals, and she has a conscience. I have to commend her for being willing to vote that conscience. I see that as a refreshing change of pace from the positions taken by many of today’s elected and appointed officials. I believe more of them should be willing to exercise their consciences rather than vote the party line regardless of the issues at hand.

Cheryl Webb • Olivette

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News