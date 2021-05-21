Letter: Rep. Bush should know the enemy Israel is confronting

In “Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu” (May 17), Missouri Rep. Cori Bush is quoted as linking Palestinian issues to those of Black Americans. “We oppose our money going to fund militarized policing, occupation, and systems of violent oppression and trauma,” Bush tweeted.
Bush has also tweeted: “As someone who has been brutalized by police, I continue to stand in strong solidarity with Palestinians rising up against military, police, and state violence. Congress must stop funding human rights abuses by the Israeli military.”
I believe Bush fails to recognize that Israel is not dealing with a state actor, but a terrorist organization. Hamas has launched more than 3,000 rockets into Israel, aimlessly, to maximize destruction.
Bush hasn’t even met with local Jewish leaders on this issue. In my opinion, she continues to distort the facts for her own narrative. She has advocated defunding the police while her own constituents demand a more robust police presence. She ignores the rising crime and blames the police. Bush has advocated defunding the Pentagon when, in fact, her constituents largely benefit from the defense industries.