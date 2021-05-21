Letter: Rep. Bush should know the enemy Israel is confronting

In “Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu” (May 17), Missouri Rep. Cori Bush is quoted as linking Palestinian issues to those of Black Americans. “We oppose our money going to fund militarized policing, occupation, and systems of violent oppression and trauma,” Bush tweeted.

Bush has also tweeted: “As someone who has been brutalized by police, I continue to stand in strong solidarity with Palestinians rising up against military, police, and state violence. Congress must stop funding human rights abuses by the Israeli military.”

I believe Bush fails to recognize that Israel is not dealing with a state actor, but a terrorist organization. Hamas has launched more than 3,000 rockets into Israel, aimlessly, to maximize destruction.